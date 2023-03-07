PM Hasina seeks Bangladesh-Qatar business forum for economic partnership

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday called for forming a joint trade and investment committee by Bangladesh-Qatar governments, saying establishment of a joint business forum would bring two countries private sectors under a single platform for mutually beneficial economic partnership.

“Our two nations need to reposition our ties based on a mutually beneficial economic partnership,” she told the Doha Investment Summit titled ‘The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh’ held at St. Regis Doha hotel in Doha, Qatar.

The prime minister also invited a Qatari business delegation to visit Bangladesh soon and urged the non-resident Bangladeshis in Qatar to invest in Bangladesh, seeking their participation in the nation-building efforts.