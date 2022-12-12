Public universities were unwilling to adopt online class during pandemic: PM Hasina

The prime minister said this while attending the inaugural programme of Digital Bangladesh Day-2022 and distributing prizes among the winners of Online Quiz Competition-2022.
The ICT division organised the programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) with the theme ‘Advanced technology Inclusive Development’.
Sheikh Hasina said that at that time public universities were adamant against going for virtual or online classes.
While the private universities were quick to shift to online, the public universities lagged behind, she said. Even the Dhaka University was not quick in making the change, she added.
She said that after repeated requests public universities of the country came to the path of virtual classes.
“That was the reality. When a system is beneficial to us why we will not adopt that?” she questioned.
The prime minister said that If there was no Digital Bangladesh, imagine what would have happened during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Everything would come to a standstill,” she said.
The PM elaborated her government’s various ICT friendly initiatives and ‘Vision 2021’ to establish smart Bangladesh in the light of establishing digital Bangladesh.
She mentioned that successful implementation of digital Bangladesh made it possible for the government to keep the economy, education and other activities running properly during the corona pandemic.
Talking about repeated attempts on her life, Sheikh Hasina said “Khaleda Zia and Tarique Zia did not spare me, but still I am alive.”
“Several attempts were made on my life, maybe there will be more in the coming days,” she said.
She also said that she doesn’t care about such attempts, and she will work for the country and its people.
Regarding economic situation worldwide due to coronavirus pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, sanction and counter sanction, Sheikh Hasina said that prices of the essentials have increased globally.
“Developed countries are also facing volatile situation. Even a country like Great Britain says it’s in economic recession. By the grace of Allah we have been able to run our economic wheel until now,” she said.