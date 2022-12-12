Public universities were unwilling to adopt online class during pandemic: PM Hasina

The prime minister said this while attending the inaugural programme of Digital Bangladesh Day-2022 and distributing prizes among the winners of Online Quiz Competition-2022.

The ICT division organised the programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) with the theme ‘Advanced technology Inclusive Development’.

Sheikh Hasina said that at that time public universities were adamant against going for virtual or online classes.

While the private universities were quick to shift to online, the public universities lagged behind, she said. Even the Dhaka University was not quick in making the change, she added.

She said that after repeated requests public universities of the country came to the path of virtual classes.