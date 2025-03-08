225 attacks on police in 6 months, concern over mobs

Sub-inspector Yusuf Ali signalled to motorcycle riders at a police check post to stop. Within minutes, some 10-15 people appeared and started beating him saying he was a fake police. They even snatched his walkie-talkie, wallet and mobile.

The incident occurred on the Outer Ring under the Patenga police station on 28 February. A video of the incident went viral on social media which shows SI Yusuf Ali’s uniform was torn apart. The helpless SI was seen crying.

Speaking to Prothom Alo last Monday, “I couldn’t hold my tears when they tore my uniform.”

This is not the only incident. The country has witnessed as many as 225 attacks on the police in the last 6 months. There are also reports of attacks on police to snatch away the accused. Most of these were mob attacks.

According to the police headquarters, police members came under attack 225 times while on duty, and 70 of these incidents caught public attention. There were 24 reports of attacks on police in September, 34 in October, 49 in November, 43 in December, 38 in January and 37 in February. Apart from that, police members are being subjected to rude behaviour on the streets on a regular basis.

Analysis of the events shows in most cases the mob was created, followed by launching attacks. In some cases, professional criminals, political leaders and activists also played a role in creating mobs. Not only police came under mob attacks, common people also became victims of attacks or mass beating in several places. According to the rights organisation, Human Rights Support Society, 119 people were killed and 78 others were injured by mass beatings in at least 114 incidents.

Lastly, two people were lynched by mobs on suspicion of robbery in Chankhola area of Satkania upazila in Chattogram on 3 March by making Public Address (PA) announcement from local mosques. The next day, a mob searched, vandalised and looted a house in the capital’s Gulshan.

The creation of mob and the launching of attacks also drew a reaction among the police. The issue was also discussed at various places of the government. Lastly, police cadre officials’ organisation Bangladesh Police Service Association on Monday condemned and protested the occurrences of these incidents.