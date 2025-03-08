225 attacks on police in 6 months, concern over mobs
Sub-inspector Yusuf Ali signalled to motorcycle riders at a police check post to stop. Within minutes, some 10-15 people appeared and started beating him saying he was a fake police. They even snatched his walkie-talkie, wallet and mobile.
The incident occurred on the Outer Ring under the Patenga police station on 28 February. A video of the incident went viral on social media which shows SI Yusuf Ali’s uniform was torn apart. The helpless SI was seen crying.
Speaking to Prothom Alo last Monday, “I couldn’t hold my tears when they tore my uniform.”
This is not the only incident. The country has witnessed as many as 225 attacks on the police in the last 6 months. There are also reports of attacks on police to snatch away the accused. Most of these were mob attacks.
According to the police headquarters, police members came under attack 225 times while on duty, and 70 of these incidents caught public attention. There were 24 reports of attacks on police in September, 34 in October, 49 in November, 43 in December, 38 in January and 37 in February. Apart from that, police members are being subjected to rude behaviour on the streets on a regular basis.
Analysis of the events shows in most cases the mob was created, followed by launching attacks. In some cases, professional criminals, political leaders and activists also played a role in creating mobs. Not only police came under mob attacks, common people also became victims of attacks or mass beating in several places. According to the rights organisation, Human Rights Support Society, 119 people were killed and 78 others were injured by mass beatings in at least 114 incidents.
Lastly, two people were lynched by mobs on suspicion of robbery in Chankhola area of Satkania upazila in Chattogram on 3 March by making Public Address (PA) announcement from local mosques. The next day, a mob searched, vandalised and looted a house in the capital’s Gulshan.
The creation of mob and the launching of attacks also drew a reaction among the police. The issue was also discussed at various places of the government. Lastly, police cadre officials’ organisation Bangladesh Police Service Association on Monday condemned and protested the occurrences of these incidents.
Police members said police became vulnerable following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024. Police become the target of attackers by the angry people due to the role of a group of police officials like political leaders, as well as the use of bullets and excessive force. When police started to rebound under new leadership, such attacks are big blows to their mental strength.
At an event in Rangpur on Thursday, Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam said, “Police are coming under attacks of people while enforcing laws because of the ousted fascist government. I urged the citizen to bring the police close to you once again and assist the police to carry out duties.”
Snatching of the accused continues
Various police stations also came under attacks, as well as many accused were also snatched from the possession of the police. At least, the snatching of the accused was reported from at least four places last week. Family members attacked police in Bhola’s Burhanuddin on 4 March and took away the accused, leaving an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) injured.
Members of other forces were also come under attack. An accused was snatched away by attacking an officer of the Department of Narcotics Control in Thakurgaon on 5 March. Lt Tanjim Sarwar of Bangladesh Army was also killed after robbers attacked the joint force team when they raided in Dulahazra of Cox’s Bazar’s Chakoria on 23 September.
Police Service Association general secretary and Dhaka’s Superintendent of Police Md Anisuzzaman told Prothom Alo,” People were angry with the entire police force due to the role of the unprofessional, dishonest, power-hungry and unruly police officials in the July movement. We are now trying to build a new humanitarian police force in this new period. So, do not create a mob and attack the police to break their mental strength, rather assist the force to protect law and order situations.”
According to the police headquarters, at least 13 incidents were reported in January and February where the accused were snatched from the police. Police members were intimidated at police stations; threats were also made from the political stage and campaigns continued against them.
On 28 February, a video with the remarks of Sheikh Russell, younger brother of BNP’s Khustia’s Kumarkhali unit convener Sheikh Rezaul Karim, created outcry across the country. Sheikh Russell said openly at an event, “It does not matter what one did or whether one was with the Awami League. Everyone is our people. They are people of Chourangi. If police want to arrest anyone, they must do so with our permission. Other than this, if a single person is arrested, we will lay siege to the police station. There is nothing to see whoever was involved with whichever party.”
Why attacks, threats, who do it?
Analysis of 20 incidents of the attacks on police and the stanching of the accused shows BNP leaders and activists are were involved in five such incidents, Awami League leaders and activists in two incidents, people claiming to be with the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, narcotic dealers in six incidents, extortionists in two incidents, and aids of a top terrorists, battery-run auto-rickshaw driver and CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver were in an incident each. People claimed to be BNP leaders also took away a leader of Chattra League from the police’s possession.
It has been learned after speaking to police members at field level that a perception has arisen that BNP is coming to power through the next national election, so police members at field levels also maintain relations with BNP leaders. As a result, a group of BNP leaders and activists are interfering in policing, including lawsuits and arrests. Police also maintain mum on most incidents where the accused were stanched away. Police members fear fresh harassments if they become active again.
A senior official from police headquarters told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that the political closeness of the police officials at field levels is the biggest challenge to implementing central instructions, and that affects the entire law and order situation. Many times, real criminals got away because of such closeness to political leaders.
Plans and role of the police
A group of people attacked the Uttara West police station following the arrests of three persons on extortion charges. A police member was beaten up indiscriminately during the assault. The assaulters claimed to be Anti-discrimination Student Movement activists, sources said.
However, the police had to withdraw the official who conducted the drive after the attack instead of taking action against the miscreants.
The situation became so tense that the victim police official had to leave Uttara on that very night. Although the police officials admitted the attack, some of the top police officials later termed it a “miss-understanding” only and denied any such incident.
Uttara West police station officer-in-charge (OC) Hafizur Rahman said no case has been filed so far over the incident. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday, the OC said there wasn’t any sort of vandalism or assault, so there was no need to file any case.
And the SI has been reposted to his station as he was found not guilty in the investigation, OC Hafizur Rahman added,
Attacks on police officials on duty are nothing new to the country. There have been reports of as many as 321 such incidents from September 2023 to February 2024. However, there weren’t as many mob attacks as now in the incidents prior to the fall of the previous government on 5 August last year, relevant police sources said.
Under these circumstances, the police are planning to take more stern actions in case of assaults. The Police Headquarters’ directives to the field level operatives that cases must be filed under the Special Power Act in case of attacks. Already cases have been filed under the Special Power Act - 1974 over some incidents. There is also a plan for preventive detention of the attackers.
On 5 March, a group of CNG-drivers assaulted police members near the Kanchan Bridge in Rupganj of Narayanganj. The police say around 150-200 people were demonstrating blocking the road demanding closing down the BRTC bus services on the route. The demonstrators vandalised several BRTC buses during the protest. As the police moved to stop them, the protester beat up two police members. A case has been filed under the Special Power Act over this.
Firm action needed
Crime experts say it would become impossible to control crime if the criminals do not fear the police. It becomes a matter of great concern when all people, from political activists to muggers and drug peddlers, dare assault the police creating mobs. People from all quarters, from political parties to civil society, need to help the police maintain law and order.
Dhaka University Social Welfare and Research Institute assistant professor Towhidul Haque told Prothom Alo, “Incidents like mob attack, intimidation and snatching accused from police custody are further deepening the crisis when the police force are trying to bounce back. Many of these cases were politically backed. The notion that political leaders can save the criminals, mustn’t develop in our mind-set. Instead of bending down, the police should take a stern stance in this regard.”