No sign of sabotage found: Home minister

“After getting the investigation report, we will be able to certainly say the reason behind the explosion,” the home minister said replying to questions of newspersons after inaugurating the newly-constructed building of Bhedarganj police station in the afternoon.
The timeframe was fixed. Khaleda Zia’s relatives have appealed again as the time limit has expired. It will again be sent to the prime minister through the Ministry of Law. But we have to wait for some more time to know whether the application will be accepted or not
In response to another question from newspersons regarding opposition BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) chairperson Khaleda Zia’s sentence waiver, the minister said following the request of her relatives, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed generosity and allowed her to stay at home and take treatment.
Recalling Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib’s speech at Rajarbagh in 1975, Asaduzzaman said that the police are now people’s friends as they are working for the welfare of the people currently.
Apart from working for the welfare of the people, the police have acquired capabilities in all areas, including fighting against militancy and terrorism.
He urged everyone to work together for making the country free from drug abuse.
Urging all people from refraining from drug consumption and trading, the minister said, “People should understand that drug is a terrible addiction which destroys a society apart from family.”
Superintendent of Police Md. Saiful Haque presided over the opening ceremony.
Deputy Minister for Water Resources and Shariatpur-2 constituency MP, AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem, Shariatpur-1 MP, Iqbal Hossain Apu, Shariatpur-3 MP, Nahim Razzaq, were present as special guests.
Bhedarganj upazila parishad chairman Humayun Kabir was also present at the programme.