No sign of sabotage found: Home minister

No evidence of sabotage has so far been found in the explosion at a building in Siddique Bazar in Gulistan, Dhaka, as the investigating agencies yet to find any sign of sabotage, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, on Thursday.

“The investigation is still ongoing. So, we cannot say anything certainly . . . Army intelligence along with police forces are working to find out the cause behind the blast that took place in the Gulistan area of Dhaka city. But, initially, we thought that this explosion happened due to accumulated gas,” the minister said, reports news agency BSS.