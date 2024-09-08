Lawyer Tajul Islam made chief prosecutor at ICT

The government has appointed five prosecutors with lawyer Md Tajul Islam as chief prosecutor to handle cases at the International Crimes Tribunal.

The solicitor wing at the law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry issued a notification in this regard on Thursday (5 September).

According to the notification, lawyer Tajul Islam will enjoy the same status as attorney general.

The other prosecutors are Mizanul Islam (Additional Attorney General rank), Gazi Monawar Hussain Tamim (Deputy Attorney General), BM Sultan Mahmud (Deputy Attorney General) and Abdullah Al Noman (Assistant Attorney General).