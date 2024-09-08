Lawyer Tajul Islam made chief prosecutor at ICT
The government has appointed five prosecutors with lawyer Md Tajul Islam as chief prosecutor to handle cases at the International Crimes Tribunal.
The solicitor wing at the law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry issued a notification in this regard on Thursday (5 September).
According to the notification, lawyer Tajul Islam will enjoy the same status as attorney general.
The other prosecutors are Mizanul Islam (Additional Attorney General rank), Gazi Monawar Hussain Tamim (Deputy Attorney General), BM Sultan Mahmud (Deputy Attorney General) and Abdullah Al Noman (Assistant Attorney General).
This order will be effective soon, read the notification.
Earlier, 11 prosecutors including the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal resigned on 13 August.
Lawyer Tajul Islam was the deputy to Barrister Abdur Razzaque as lead counsel of the team that defended a succession of former leaders of the Jamaat e Islami at the ICT before. After Razzaque left for the UK fearing arrest under the previous Awami League regime, Tajul took over as lead counsel of Jamaat's legal defence team.