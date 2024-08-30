BIPSS roundtable
New security agenda for the interim government
Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) organised a roundtable on “Bangladesh 2.0: A New Security Agenda for The Interim Government” at The Westin Dhaka on 29 August, stated a press release.
As speakers, former defence attaché to Myanmar and former ambassador to Libya Major General (retd) Md Shahidul Haque, senior research fellow at BIPSS Shafqat Munir, and former associate editor and editor of defense and strategic affairs at The Daily Star Brigadier General (retd) Shahedul Anam Khan shared their knowledge on the discussion topic.
Moderator of the event, BIPSS president Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), at the outset of the roundtable, stressed that Bangladesh stands at a critical juncture in its political and social history. Politically, as it transitions from fascism to an aspirational democratic order, the interim government must play a pivotal role to ensure a smooth and peaceful transition to democracy, but it faces unique challenges in maintaining national security during this period.
He stated that a comprehensive and forward-thinking security agenda is crucial to effectively address these challenges. General Muniruzzaman added that one of the first tasks that need to be undertaken is comprehensive security sector reform which will include the military, the intelligence services, and the police.
Major General Md Shahidul Haque (retd) shared his viewpoints on the security threats faced by Bangladesh as well as gave his views on what policies the interim government should adopt with regards to the issue. He explicitly stated that Bangladesh needs to implement a policy that dictates how to communicate with non-state actors such as the Arakan Army which controls the Bangladesh-Myanmar border and trade routes.
He also talked about how Bangladesh should handle the Myanmar crisis through a geo-strategic lens and not be biased with regards to the Rohingya refugees. He discussed how the interim government should constantly keep Bangladesh’s sovereignty and national interest in mind while negotiating with all countries.
Shafqat Munir emphasised the need for a full-time National Security Advisor (NSA) and a fully empowered national security coordination secretariat. He also stated that such a secretariat needs to have domain and subject matter experts. Shafqat Munir highlighted the need to address new and emerging threats such as cyber security, climate security, and a continued focus on countering terrorism and violent extremism.
He urged that it is now high time to review Bangladesh’s security threats and challenges and formulate a national security strategy. He stated that the aspirations of the “Monsoon Revolution” will not be fully realized unless Bangladesh has a rejuvenated security agenda. He called attention to the worldwide support Bangladesh 2.0 has garnered.
Shafqat Munir emphasised the need for greater politico-military coordination especially at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in view of Bangladesh’s widespread overseas operations especially peacekeeping operations. He also talked about revamping and revitalising military education and training in Bangladesh. Shafqat Munir also reiterated the need for complete depoliticisation of the Security sector.
In his own remarks, Brig Gen Shahedul Anam Khan first asked the audience why the revolution needed to happen. He highlighted the need to first identify security threats, both internal and external before talking about a security agenda. He said, “Unless the people of Bangladesh are secured, the nation cannot be".
Emphasising the people’s security over all else, he passionately mentioned how without good governance, security cannot be maintained. He added that the Hasina regime had none of the characteristics of good governance. He then went on to say that the elected representatives of our country are servants, not masters and that they must govern and not rule.
Brig Gen Anam underlined that the security forces and intelligence services had been misused and politicised and there must be complete de-politisation stressing that the fault lies not with the agencies but with the corrupt politicians of the Hasina regime who have misused them for their own gains.
Lt Gen Abdul Hafiz (retd), special assistant to the chief advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh for defence and national solidarity was present at the roundtable and shared his valuable thoughts on the subject.
In his final remarks, the moderator stressed on the need to revitalize parliamentary oversight on defence and security. He particularly stressed the need for democratic oversight arrangement of the country’s intelligence services so that never again we revisit the horrors of the past such as ‘Aynaghor’.
He also mentioned that the Bangladesh armed forces must prepare for the new and emerging threats such as hybrid warfare and capacities to fight in the ‘grey zone’. He also emphasised the need for modernisation of armed forces.
During the interactive session, issues like the future of the Rohingya people, border security, importance of defense and security strategies, how we will deal with the enormous debt the nation has accrued, etc. were raised and discussed.
The audience included former chief of the army staff, ambassadors, senior diplomats, representatives of various ministries and government agencies, members of civil society, media personnel and academics as well as several coordinators of the Student Against Discrimination movement among others.