Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) organised a roundtable on “Bangladesh 2.0: A New Security Agenda for The Interim Government” at The Westin Dhaka on 29 August, stated a press release.

As speakers, former defence attaché to Myanmar and former ambassador to Libya Major General (retd) Md Shahidul Haque, senior research fellow at BIPSS Shafqat Munir, and former associate editor and editor of defense and strategic affairs at The Daily Star Brigadier General (retd) Shahedul Anam Khan shared their knowledge on the discussion topic.

Moderator of the event, BIPSS president Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), at the outset of the roundtable, stressed that Bangladesh stands at a critical juncture in its political and social history. Politically, as it transitions from fascism to an aspirational democratic order, the interim government must play a pivotal role to ensure a smooth and peaceful transition to democracy, but it faces unique challenges in maintaining national security during this period.

He stated that a comprehensive and forward-thinking security agenda is crucial to effectively address these challenges. General Muniruzzaman added that one of the first tasks that need to be undertaken is comprehensive security sector reform which will include the military, the intelligence services, and the police.