Same distance, yet airfare from Dhaka double than from Kolkata

Air trips are getting costlier despite a growing number of people visiting foreign countries for holidays. Airlines have added aircraft to their fleet to fly more people to foreign destinations. Yet, airfare does not drop; rather it is on the rise.

There has been a trend of charging additional airfare on passengers taking foreign trips during festivals like Eid. In a journey to the same distance from Dhaka and Kolkata, airfare is more than double from Dhaka than from Kolkata.

The distance from Dhaka to Singapore and Kolkata to Singapore is nearly the same. It takes 4 hours 20 minutes to fly from Dhaka to Singapore and 4 hours 25 minutes from Kolkata to Singapore. That means fuel costs will not differ that much, but the air ticket price on the Dhaka-Singapore route is at least Tk 28,000 and while it costs Tk 15,000 only on Kolkata- Singapore costs.