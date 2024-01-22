PM Hasina warns against hoarders of essential commodities

Prime Minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Monday issued a note of caution against the hoarders and market manipulators of essential commodities, saying they would face the music for this unholy job.

"If anyone hoards any goods from bad-intention, we'll have to take instant action against them through mobile courts and if needed they will be sent to jail," she told an introductory speech while chairing a meeting of Awami League Central Working Committee in her official Ganabhaban residence this evening.

Mentioning that the sudden price-hike (of essentials items) immediately after the election is quite abnormal, Sheikh Hasina said, "It is inevitable to find out who are manipulators behind this price hike".

"It's not only necessary to find out them, but also take instant actions against them. We'll do it in future", she added.