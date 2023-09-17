Record 3,122 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs, 18 die

A record 3,122 dengue patients have been hospitalised in 24 hours till 8:00 am Sunday and 18 more people died of the fever by this time.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in its regular update said this is the highest number of people admitted to hospital with dengue in a single day.
The previous highest number of hospitalisations was recorded on 10 September as 2,993 patients were admitted to hospital that day.
With the latest deaths, the toll this year reached 822. Of them, 229 died in this month, September.
Of the people who died of dengue in 24 hours, 12 died in Dhaka and six outside.
A total of 2273 patients were hospitalised outside Dhaka and 849 in the capital in 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the health directorate has requested people to refrain from bringing local dengue patients to the capital for better treatment, citing that the treatment quality is same across the country.