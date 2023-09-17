Record 3,122 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs, 18 die

A record 3,122 dengue patients have been hospitalised in 24 hours till 8:00 am Sunday and 18 more people died of the fever by this time.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in its regular update said this is the highest number of people admitted to hospital with dengue in a single day.

The previous highest number of hospitalisations was recorded on 10 September as 2,993 patients were admitted to hospital that day.