Atiqul, Shahidul, Ziaul among 13 accused in tribunal 

The International Crimes Tribunal is holding a hearing today, Monday, in several cases of crimes against humanity, including murder and genocide, centered on the July Uprising and the Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel, the capital, in 2013.

In these cases, former mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Md Atiqul Islam, former state minister for home affairs Shamsul Hoque Tuku, former IGP AKM Shahidul Haque, Major General (retd.) Ziaul Ahsan, and a total of 13 accused have been presented before the tribunal.