Atiqul, Shahidul, Ziaul among 13 accused in tribunal
The International Crimes Tribunal is holding a hearing today, Monday, in several cases of crimes against humanity, including murder and genocide, centered on the July Uprising and the Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel, the capital, in 2013.
In these cases, former mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Md Atiqul Islam, former state minister for home affairs Shamsul Hoque Tuku, former IGP AKM Shahidul Haque, Major General (retd.) Ziaul Ahsan, and a total of 13 accused have been presented before the tribunal.
Among the accused brought to the tribunal today are some former members of law enforcement agencies.
They are former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mollah Nazrul Islam, former Assistant Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police Javed Iqbal, former Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Uttara East Police Station Md Mujibur Rahman, and Constable Hossain Ali.
Also among the accused are Awami League leaders. They are Uttara East thana Awami League Education Secretary Md Shahinur Mia, Uttara West thana Awami League President Monowar Islam Chowdhury, Gazipur city Awami League Organising Secretary Abdullah Al Mamun, Uttara Sector 6 Awami League President Md Bashir Uddin, and Dhaka city North Ward 1 Jubo League President Delwar Hossain.