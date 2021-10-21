Macron commemorates 50 yrs of diplomatic ties between France and Bangladesh, in letter to Sheikh Hasina

In his letter, president Emmanuel Macron said, "This year Bangladesh is celebrating fifty years of independence. I am pleased that, as a part of these celebrations, an exhibition of photographs taken in December 1971 by French photographer March Riboud is takeing place in October at the magnificent Liberation War Museum in Bangladesh."
He said the photographs depict, with great humanity, the events that led to the independence of Bangladesh.
French photographer Marc Riboud had spent a month with the freedom fighters and was one of the very first to enter Dhaka on 16 December 1971.
President Macron, in the letter to Sheikh Hasina said, "These unique pictures show the admirable courage of Bengali people defending their freedom, their language, their culture, responding to the call of the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."
He said these pictures reflected the interest of France and the French people in a country full of determination promises, as Andre Malraux expressed right after the declaration of independence.
"I am pleased that this exhibition contributes to commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries that followed very closely the end of the war," said the French president in the letter, concluding with the commemoration of a "never disproven relationship of trust and friendship."