Magnetic pillars used down the decades to dupe people

A Google search of 'magnetic pillars' or 'rice-puller pillars' will yield innumerable links. Most of these are imaginary tales and some are advertisements. Then there are reports in mainstream Indian media about magnetic pillars or rice-puller pillars being used as a ploy to cheat people.

The reports are almost identical. For example, on 9 May 2018 the Times of India published a report about a father and son being arrested for selling rice-puller pillars in the name of NASA. A week or so before this report was published, they published another report about two businessmen being cheated. One of them lost around 15 million rupees (1.5 crore rupees) and the other around 3.9 million rupees (39 lakh rupees). They were lured by news that NASA would pay 370 billion rupees (37,000 crore rupees) for these pillars. Similar deception was carried out in Bangladesh too for decades. Such stories often hit the headlines too.