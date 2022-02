Newly appointed election commissioner (EC) Md Alamgir said it is not a big deal to be an election commissioner but discharging the duty properly is the main task.

The senior secretary came up with this reaction while talking to Prothom Alo

"I myself could not believe the news that I have been appointed an election commissioner. As I didn't contact or lobby anyone over the matter, it seems unbelievable to me," the former secretary said.