Malaysian high commission organises webinar on Malaysia’s foreign policy

Acting high commissioner of Malaysia in Bangladesh Amir Farid Abu Hasan on Thursday said with a good foreign and domestic policy, Malaysia will be able to play its role as influential “middle power” that is friendly to all nations, reports news agency BSS.
Speaking at a Malaysia-Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) Alumni webinar, he explained Malaysia’s foreign policies from independence until today that have turned it into one of the most progressive nations in the world, said a press release.
The High Commission of Malaysia organised webinar titled “Overview of Malaysia’s Foreign Policy” which was also attended by representative of the MTCP Alumni in Bangladesh Ali Akbar and officials from the high commission.
Amir Farid Abu Hasan also appreciated the Bangladesh government, particularly the foreign ministry, for its reliable partnership and support for successful continuation of the Malaysia-Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP).
During his opening speech, Ali Akbar thanked the government of Malaysia for the training assistance given to the MTCP participants from Bangladesh. He mentioned that the experience gained had enriched their knowledge and experience which had proven useful in their own careers.
The MTCP was initiated at the First Commonwealth Heads of Government and Regional Meeting for Asia Pacific Region in Sydney in February 1978 and officially launched on 7 September 1980 at the 2nd CHOGRM in New Delhi, India.
It was established to signify Malaysia’s commitment to South-South Cooperation, in particular Technical Cooperation among developing countries.
Since 1980, more than 33,000 participants from 144 MTCP countries have benefitted from various programmes offered under MTCP with more than 800 participants coming from Bangladesh.