Malaysian high commission organises webinar on Malaysia’s foreign policy

Acting high commissioner of Malaysia in Bangladesh Amir Farid Abu Hasan on Thursday said with a good foreign and domestic policy, Malaysia will be able to play its role as influential “middle power” that is friendly to all nations, reports news agency BSS.

Speaking at a Malaysia-Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) Alumni webinar, he explained Malaysia’s foreign policies from independence until today that have turned it into one of the most progressive nations in the world, said a press release.

The High Commission of Malaysia organised webinar titled “Overview of Malaysia’s Foreign Policy” which was also attended by representative of the MTCP Alumni in Bangladesh Ali Akbar and officials from the high commission.