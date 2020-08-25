Malnutrition affects one-third children amid virus pandemic

Around 51 per cent family’s incomes have reduced to near zero per cent, Haq said based on the research conducted by BRAC with the technical support from the FAO.

While three per cent families have no food, 16 per cent families have a stock of 1-3 days food and 22 per cent have a food bulk for 30 days or more.

In this situation, the research findings, however, suggested for intensified social protection programme by the government.

Chaired by PIB director general Zafar Wazed, the webinar also was addressed, among others, by FAO’s Meeting the Under-Nutrition Challenge Project’s chief technical advisor Naoki Minamiguchi and director (research) of Food Planning and Monitoring Unit of the food ministry Feroz Al Mahmud.