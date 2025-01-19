Nazrul’s grandson Babul Kazi dies from burn injuries

Babul Kazi, the grandson of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, passed away on Sunday afternoon after battling severe burn injuries. He was 59.

Babul Kazi succumbed to his injuries around 5:30 pm while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS), confirmed Dr. Shawon Bin Rahman, the resident surgeon of the hospital.

Dr. Shawon said that Babul sustained burn injuries in a minor explosion that occurred around 5am on Saturday after he lit a cigarette in a washroom at his residence.

His family members rushed him to the hospital around 7:30 am.

"As his condition worsened, Babul was placed on life support at 8 pm on Saturday," Dr Shawon added.