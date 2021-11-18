Bangladesh

Man, child found hanging in Netrakona house

Prothom Alo English Desk
Suicide Illustration
Suicide Illustration Prothom Alo

A 32-year-old man and his two-year-old son were found hanging from the ceiling of a house in the Nagra area of Netrakona municipality area on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Kaiyum, son of Akkas Sardar of Nageshwari upazila in Kurigram, and his son Ahnab Shakil.

Police said that Kaiyum had been living with his wife and son in an apartment on the 3rd floor of the building, owned by Ruhul Amin for the past seven years.

Kaiyum worked at the Nagra Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA).

Around 1:00am, Kaiyum, Salma and Ahnab went to bed. Around 5:00am, Salma found Kaiyum and Ahnab hanging from the ceiling of their room.

Hearing the screams of Salma, local people gathered and alerted the police.

The bodies have been sent to the local hospital morgue for post-mortem, a police official said.

Additional superintendent of Netrakona Police, Mohamamd Fakhruzzaman Jewel, said it seemed that Kaiyum first killed his son and then took his own life.

“A probe is underway,” he added.

