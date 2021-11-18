Man, child found hanging in Netrakona house

A 32-year-old man and his two-year-old son were found hanging from the ceiling of a house in the Nagra area of Netrakona municipality area on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Kaiyum, son of Akkas Sardar of Nageshwari upazila in Kurigram, and his son Ahnab Shakil.

Police said that Kaiyum had been living with his wife and son in an apartment on the 3rd floor of the building, owned by Ruhul Amin for the past seven years.