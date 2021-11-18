Man, child found hanging in Netrakona house

Kaiyum worked at the Nagra Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA).
Around 1:00am, Kaiyum, Salma and Ahnab went to bed. Around 5:00am, Salma found Kaiyum and Ahnab hanging from the ceiling of their room.
Hearing the screams of Salma, local people gathered and alerted the police.
The bodies have been sent to the local hospital morgue for post-mortem, a police official said.
Additional superintendent of Netrakona Police, Mohamamd Fakhruzzaman Jewel, said it seemed that Kaiyum first killed his son and then took his own life.
“A probe is underway,” he added.