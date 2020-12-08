Man dies of dengue in Khulna

A man, who was undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital for dengue, died on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Zakir Hossain, 50, a resident of Zianagar in Pirojpur district.

Shoilendranath Biswas of KMCH said Zakir was hospitalised on 26 November with dengue and he was shifted to the ICU as his condition deteriorated.

Zakir died around 11:00am on Tuesday. If officially confirmed, it will be the first dengue-related death in Khulna this year.

Bangladesh is seeing a gradual rise in dengue cases. The health authorities confirmed 21 cases in the past 24 hours until Monday morning.

Sixty-six dengue patients, including 54 in Dhaka, are currently receiving treatment at hospitals across the county, the Directorate General of Health Services said.