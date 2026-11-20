The most important development is that the plight of the Rohingya has once again come to the world’s attention. The Rohingya crisis sometimes fades into the background and slips out of international discussions as new crises emerge around the world. This verdict has created an opportunity to bring the issue back into the international spotlight.

All things considered, I would say this verdict is welcome news for Bangladesh. However, I do not realistically expect the repatriation of the Rohingya to make rapid progress as a result of this verdict.

The most important factor in the repatriation process is obtaining consent or assurances from those currently in authority in Myanmar that will be acceptable to all concerned.