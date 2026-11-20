Opinion
ICJ verdict a moral victory for Bangladesh
This verdict is a moral victory for Bangladesh. For a long time, Bangladesh and the international community have accused Myanmar of committing genocide against the Rohingya people. This verdict has now established the truth of those allegations.
Although the full verdict may contain other directives or decisions, I have some reservations about how far the Myanmar authorities will go in implementing them. However, even if implementation proves difficult, there is no doubt that this can be regarded as a moral victory.
The most important development is that the plight of the Rohingya has once again come to the world’s attention. The Rohingya crisis sometimes fades into the background and slips out of international discussions as new crises emerge around the world. This verdict has created an opportunity to bring the issue back into the international spotlight.
All things considered, I would say this verdict is welcome news for Bangladesh. However, I do not realistically expect the repatriation of the Rohingya to make rapid progress as a result of this verdict.
The most important factor in the repatriation process is obtaining consent or assurances from those currently in authority in Myanmar that will be acceptable to all concerned.
There is another important consideration. The authorities currently running the government in Myanmar were a party to this case. However, those who now exercise actual control or authority in Rakhine were not parties to the case. They are not a state.
Since they are not a state, it is difficult to impose on them the kind of direct accountability or obligations under international law that apply to states. Our communication with them is also very limited. Therefore, questions remain over how acceptable the International Court’s verdict will be to those currently exercising authority in Rakhine, and to what extent they will be obliged to comply with it.
Nevertheless, the significance of this verdict lies in the fact that it has internationally established the truth of what we, the Rohingya community and the international community have been saying for a long time.
I believe this verdict will also play an important role in ensuring that the Rohingya crisis does not get lost amid the world’s many other crises. At the same time, the international community may take a more proactive approach in fulfilling its responsibilities on this issue. However, that will depend on how effectively we can present the issue at the international level and how strategically we can use this verdict.
*ANM Muniruzzaman is president of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies.