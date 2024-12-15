Nation to celebrate Victory Day on Monday

The nation will celebrate the great Victory Day on Monday marking the emergence of sovereign Bangladesh on 16 December 1971 after nine months of bloody War of Liberation and with the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's fascist regime on 5 August 2024.

Sheikh Hasina, whose demon rule lasted over 15 years, was driven out by a vast display of people power on the streets of the capital Dhaka and fled to India as her government had been facing an angry political backlash for continuous persecution on dissidents.

This year, the nation will observe the day with a new vigour and zeal as Bangladesh began again after topple of the tyrant government as most of the countrymen were calling it a "second liberation", half a century after independence.

To depose the dictator, hundreds of student-people sacrificed their lives, over 700 people lost their eye sights, many lost their organs, at least 24,000 people sustained bullet wounds, a large number of people had to fall prey to enforced disappearances while many wounded people are still in agony in hospital beds and many are in life-and-death situation.

The nation would take a renewed pledge to translate into reality the hopes and aspirations of the War of Liberation and the dreams of the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices to liberate their beloved motherland from the Pakistani occupation forces in 1971 and this year from the clutches of Hasina's autocratic rule.