Nation to celebrate Victory Day on Monday
The nation will celebrate the great Victory Day on Monday marking the emergence of sovereign Bangladesh on 16 December 1971 after nine months of bloody War of Liberation and with the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's fascist regime on 5 August 2024.
Sheikh Hasina, whose demon rule lasted over 15 years, was driven out by a vast display of people power on the streets of the capital Dhaka and fled to India as her government had been facing an angry political backlash for continuous persecution on dissidents.
This year, the nation will observe the day with a new vigour and zeal as Bangladesh began again after topple of the tyrant government as most of the countrymen were calling it a "second liberation", half a century after independence.
To depose the dictator, hundreds of student-people sacrificed their lives, over 700 people lost their eye sights, many lost their organs, at least 24,000 people sustained bullet wounds, a large number of people had to fall prey to enforced disappearances while many wounded people are still in agony in hospital beds and many are in life-and-death situation.
The nation would take a renewed pledge to translate into reality the hopes and aspirations of the War of Liberation and the dreams of the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices to liberate their beloved motherland from the Pakistani occupation forces in 1971 and this year from the clutches of Hasina's autocratic rule.
Tens of thousands of people belonging to different social groups and political, cultural, professional and academic organizations and institutions are expected to throng the National Monument at Savar to pay homage to the heroes who embraced martyrdom to liberate the nation.
President Muhammad Sahabuddin is to be the first to offer wreaths at the monument amid a ceremonial honour guard while Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is to follow him.
Political parties, socio-cultural and professional organizations and academic institutions are expected to follow them to place wreaths at the memorial.
A 31-gun salute will herald the Victory Day celebrations recalling the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation on the world map with the surrendering of Pakistani forces.
The national flag will be hoisted atop government, semi-government and private offices and autonomous bodies across the country. Important buildings and establishments would be illuminated at night.
The victory day's programmes will be featured by discussion meetings and milad and doa mahfils.
Monday is a public holiday.
The President and the Chief Adviser greeted the countrymen, in separate messages, on the eve of the day, and paid rich tributes to the Liberation War martyrs.
Leaders of socio-cultural organisations and political parties including the BNP also issued separate message on the occasion. They paid rich tributes to martyrs of the War of Liberation and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.
In his message, President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged all concerned to contribute more from their respective positions to build a corruption and exploitation free country as well as implement the Liberation War goals being imbued with the spirit and values of the anti-discriminatory on movement in 2024.
"Contribute more to build a country free of corruption, implement the goals of Liberation War and establish a society free from exploitation," the President said.
"Let us take the nation towards the path of development and prosperity and build a prosperous 'New Bangladesh' President Shahabuddin said.
Recalling the supreme sacrifices of the valiant freedom fighters with profound respect, the President also extended his sincere felicitations and warm greetings to the countrymen living in home and abroad on this jovial day.
He also remembered with gratitude the national leaders, the valiant freedom fighters, two lacs oppressed women, the organizers and supporters of the Liberation War, foreign friends, war-wounded individuals and members of the martyrs' families including people of all walks of life who directly and indirectly contributed to the country's ultimate victory.
"The dream to build a discrimination and corruption free Bangladesh that people envisioned through the students-mass uprising in July-August this year, will be realized soon," the President hoped.
In his message, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today vowed to work together to build a developed, prosperous and well-governed Bangladesh as the interim government had been formed through the mass uprising of the students, workers and people.
"We are determined to further develop and strengthen our country . . . and enjoy the full benefits of freedom," he said in a message issued on the eve of the Victory Day.
Recalling the supreme sacrifices of the brave martyrs of the freedom struggle with due respect, the Chief Adviser said, "The 'Victory Day' is not only our source of pride but also our oath day."
The oath is to remain united, protect the sovereignty of the country and uphold the spirit of the Liberation War, he added.
Terming the Victory Day as a very glorious and memorable day in Bangladesh's history, Dr Yunus said, "On 16 December 1971, we gained the taste of freedom and self-identity as a nation through the victory in the War of Independence".
The CA mentioned that countrymen got their desired freedom in exchange of the blood and sacrifice of millions of martyrs.
He also wished success of the great Victory Day 2024.
Bangladesh Navy (BN) has given honorary commission to 32 junior commissioned officers on the occasion of the Victory Day-2024.
The junior commissioned officers with the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO) will be promoted to honorary sub-lieutenant, said an Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) press release.