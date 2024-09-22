Yunus to hold bilateral meeting with Biden at New York

According to high-level sources in Dhaka and New York, the Yunus-Biden meeting was finalised from the US side on Thursday. Therefore, Dr Yunus will be traveling to New York on 23 September, a day earlier than initially planned.

Five diplomats, who have worked in New York in the past and are still in service, said a bilateral meeting between the US president and another state leader on the sidelines of the UN general assembly is quite rare.

According to them, the US president usually arrives in New York the morning of his scheduled speech at the UN general assembly. Following the address, he hosts a reception in the afternoon in honour of the heads of states and governments attending the assembly.