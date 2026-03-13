How much crude oil is in stock, how long can petrol and octane productions continue?

Eastern Refinery PLC in Chattogram currently has around 100,000 tonnes of crude oil in stock. Based on its daily refining capacity, production can continue for another 20 to 22 days with this reserve. However, energy sector insiders fear that if new shipments do not arrive on time, pressure could mount on the production system of the country’s only state-owned refinery.

The ongoing war situation in the Middle East along with rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz has created uncertainty over the movement of crude oil tankers. The situation has become more uncertain after a vessel carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura terminal was forced to halt its journey.

Sources at the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) said the vessel, Nordic Pollux, loaded crude oil on 3 March. Although it initially set sail, it had to return to Ras Tanura due to unfavourable conditions and is currently stationed there.