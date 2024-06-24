Asaduzzaman Mia’s personal info leak: GMP ADC suspended

The notification, signed by the Public Security Division secretary Md. Jahangir Alam, said the allegation against Jisanul Haque of getting involved in activities contrary to the discipline is primarily found to be true. He has been suspended as per the Government Employees (Discipline and Appeal) Rules-2018.

The order was made effective immediately for the public interests, it added.

Recently , a post about former DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia was found in social media, Facebook, along with his electronic subscriber form (ESF) that the mobile phone subscribers fill up.