Asaduzzaman Mia’s personal info leak: GMP ADC suspended
Additional deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Jisanul Haque has been suspended over the leak of personal information of former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia.
The Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification on Sunday in this regard.
The notification, signed by the Public Security Division secretary Md. Jahangir Alam, said the allegation against Jisanul Haque of getting involved in activities contrary to the discipline is primarily found to be true. He has been suspended as per the Government Employees (Discipline and Appeal) Rules-2018.
The order was made effective immediately for the public interests, it added.
Recently , a post about former DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia was found in social media, Facebook, along with his electronic subscriber form (ESF) that the mobile phone subscribers fill up.
The ESF contains a subscriber’s phone number, address, NID number, fingerprint and other sensitive personal information.
Following this, the police started an investigation on how the information went online.
Relevant police sources said GMP additional deputy commissioner Mohammad Nazir Ahmed investigated the incident. An analysis of the ESF form’s QR code revealed that an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of GMP’s lawful interception department downloaded it from the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC).
The investigation also revealed that an additional deputy commissioner of the GMP sent a WhatsApp message to an ASI of the metropolitan police’s lawful interception department on 13 February seeking information of Asaduzzaman Mia.
Following this message, he asked another ASI to download the information that was later provided to that official.
Upon completion of the investigation, recommendations were made to suspend Jisanul Haque and take departmental action against him on 19 June.