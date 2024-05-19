Rooppur nuclear power plant: Power generation deferred

Although Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) is supposed to start commercially generating electricity from next December, this is not happening.

The first unit may go for electricity generation at the end of 2025.

Sources at the power plant authorities said the work of the project has been disrupted due to the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

This is the largest of the government’s priority projects.

The work of transmission lines has also not been completed timely. Under such a circumstance, the tenure of the project was extended by two years at the meeting of the joint coordination committee held in Dhaka in February 2024.

Besides, in the wake of the dollar crisis, an additional agreement has been signed to pay the bill in taka instead of dollars in the beginning of this month to expedite the construction work. The Bangladesh government pays 10 per cent of the total annual allocation of the project.

Officials at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant said the bill could not be paid due to the dollar crisis.