Bangladesh set to be a nuclear power using country

Sources of the science and technology ministry and the Rooppur nuclear power plants say that the first consignment of uranium arrived on Thursday afternoon by special flight from Russia at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. A convoy of vehicles under heavy guard started off on Friday morning, carrying the uranium to Rooppur. The convoy passed through Gazipur, Tangail and over Bangabandhu bridge, then crossed Sirajganj and went along the Banpara-Hatukumrul road to arrive at Rooppur. Other transport on the road was halted at the time.

The convoy of vehicles carrying the uranium arrived at Rooppur at 1:18 in the afternoon on Friday. The project staff, including Russian nationals, cheered the arrival of the uranium. Speaking to journalists, project director of the Rooppur nuclear power plant project Shawkat Akbar said, the arrival of the uranium establishes the project as a nuclear installation.

The Rooppur authorities say that once the uranium arrived at the airport, it became the responsibility of Bangladesh. The ownership is also of Bangladesh. There is no precedence of any accident in the transportation of uranium. That is why high costs were avoided by not insuring the transportation of the substance. It was given sovereign guarantee.

Uranium is an extremely high risk metal. IEAE permission was required along with maintaining the Russian Federation's export regulations, to import, transport and store the uranium.

On 4 May this year, at a meeting of delegations from the two countries, a readiness certificate was signed regarding the production of nuclear fuel. After that, Russia began production of nuclear fuel for the Rooppur power plant. The first phase of fuel production ended last month.

Divisional head of the Rooppur nuclear power plant project Alok Chakrabarty told Prothom Alo that several IAEA teams came to Bangladesh and gave a positive evaluation of nuclear fuel usage capacity. So such certificates were already collected from IAEA from beforehand.

As the conditions of IAEA guidelines had been fulfilled, the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Control Authority on 13 July issued a licence to Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) for the import and storage of nuclear fuel. The Russian company Barrus Projects LCC was given approval for the transportation of nuclear fuel, ensuring its security. According to the agreement, no payment will be required for the fuel for the first three years of the Rooppur nuclear power plant project.