First shipment of uranium for Rooppur nuclear power plant arrives

The first batch of fresh uranium, the nuclear fuel of the first unit of Rooppur nuclear power plant, has arrived in Bangladesh.

According to official sources, the consignment of uranium arrived in Dhaka from Russia on Thursday afternoon through a special air cargo.

Project director of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Project M Shawkat Akbar confirmed the arrival of the nuclear fuel but would not provide details of the air shipment of the nuclear fuel on security grounds.