Mental hospitals merely in name

Over 20 million people have been suffering from various mental illnesses in the country of over 160 million people, according to a survey of the National Mental Health Institute (NMHI).

But there is no adequate skilled workforce or necessary infrastructure to treat this huge number of patients.

As per the NMHI survey of 2018-19, there are only 270 specialised physicians and 250 psychologists for counselling.

Against this background, a section of private hospitals are making a fortune instead of providing necessary treatment.

Director General of Health Services (DGHS) officials said they are unable to regularly monitor the functions of the private mental hospitals due to scarcity of manpower.