Metro rail makes progress up north, slow down south

The second station, Uttara Centre, is between Mirpur DOHS and Uttara depot. The concourse hall there is ready and the platform is in its last stages. The railway line is being put in place.

The station adjacent to DOHS is Uttara South. The concourse and platform are ready and the steel framework for the station overhead shelter is in place.

Work is on for the construction of six more stations from Pallabi to Agargaon. The elevated structure is complete here, except for some sections on Agargaon. Preparations are on to put the railway tracks in place.

From Agargaon to Motijheel, the metro rail will stretch for 8.12 km. The pillars have been constructed along this route, but not the elevated structure. Work on the seven stations for this section hasn’t begun as yet.

There are two reasons for work lagging behind in the south as compared to north. Firstly, work on this section began a year after the work started in the north. Secondly, the main contractors for this section are two Japanese companies. The Japanese nationals in senior positions of the company here went back to their country when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. The Bangladeshi company Abdul Monem Ltd is working in the section from Agargaon to Karwan Bazar.