Metro rail project: 343 officials infected with coronavirus

Some 343 people including local and foreign engineers working under the metro rail project have been infected with coronavirus.

Recently, six foreign engineers have been infected with coronavirus.

MAN Siddique, managing director (MD) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) disclosed the information in a virtual press conference on Monday. DMTCL is a state owned company and is in charge of the metro rail project.

The MD said all the foreign officials will be given the coronavirus vaccine from 17 March onward.

MAN Siddique said that the progress of the under construction metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel is 58.72 per cent. The progress from Uttara to Agargaon portion is 81.42 per cent. The construction work of the flyover has been completed in the entire 11.63 km of this section. Now other works including laying down railway lines are going on.