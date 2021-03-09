Metro rail project: Commercial hubs at stations to generate more revenue

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the metro rail project implementing authority, will build shopping malls, hotels, entertainment points and commercial centres at the stations of the under-construction metro rail.

As the maintenance cost of the mass transit system is estimated highly expensive similar to the project expenditure, DMTCL is planning to turn every multi-storey station and adjacent areas into income-generating commercial hubs under a transit oriented development (TOD) system.

Currently, the construction of the country’s first metro rail project or mass rapid transit line, shortly MRT line-6, is under construction from Uttara to Motijheel. The government would implement five more MRT lines by 2030.

According to DMTCL, the first TOD hub would be set up at the Uttara Centre Station along the Uttara end of the MRT line-6. DMTCL has already purchased 28.62 acres of land from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) with a cost of Tk8.66 billion (866 crore).

RAJUK sold the land at comparatively cheap price as per the government’s direction.