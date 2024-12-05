28 EU ambassadors to meet Dr Yunus Monday

Rafiqul Islam said ambassadors of 27 EU countries (including 20 non-resident ambassadors) and EU envoy in Dhaka are expected to meet the CA on 9 December. This is the first of such a meeting with the head of government. The meeting is expected to strengthen the relations between Bangladesh and the EU.

The foreign ministry’s spokesperson said that the upcoming meeting is likely to discuss an overall review of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and EU, new and potential areas of cooperation, GSP Plus trade benefits after LDC graduation, addressing the climate change, implementing the speedy repatriation of Rohingyas, and above all, the commitments and actions of both sides to build a sustainable future.