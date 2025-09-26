Prof Yunus in NY: Tensions with India persist as they did not like what the students did

On SAARC, Prof Yunus said SAARC is a family of very close family members.

He said the whole idea of SAARC was born in Bangladesh and Bangladesh is the one who promoted this idea, capital by capital in all the South Asian countries.

Prof Yunus said they wanted to bring this together so that young people can get in touch with each other, all regions, not just one country, all the countries in South Asia.

He said it is important that they can visit each other, make friendship with each other, study in universities, colleges, wherever they are, and do business in each other’s countries.

Prof Yunus said, “That was the whole idea. Our history gives us the opportunity to make that happen, but somehow it didn’t fit into the politics of some one country, so we have to stop that. We feel very sorry for that. We want to make sure that we open it up and bring people together. That is the only way to solve our issues. “

“Look, Bangladesh economy is defined by the boundaries of Bangladesh. But while we remain ourselves within the boundaries of Bangladesh, this is a very narrow way of looking at yourself,” Prof Yunus said.

“I said why don’t you look at the neighbors, like Nepal, Bhutan, and also the seven states of India. In the eastern part of Bangladesh, there are seven states that don’t have any access to the ocean. These are landlocked regions,” he said.