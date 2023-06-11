Dr Gawsia, Dr Senjuti from Bangladesh among top 100 Asian scientists

Two Bangladeshi scientists have made it to the 2023 list of the "best and brightest" 100 Asian scientists for their contribution to research.

Child Health Research Foundation’s Dr Senjuti Saha and Dhaka University’s Dr Gawsia Wahidunnessa Chowdhury have been included in the eighth edition of the list published by Singapore-based magazine Asian Scientist, reports UNB.

This year’s list includes researchers and inventors from across a range of scientific disciplines for their groundbreaking achievements to transform our world -- from understanding glacial cycles and structural geology to advancing space exploration.