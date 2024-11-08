Major reforms to improve train ticketing system, combat scalping: Adviser Fouzul  

Adviser Fouzul was firm on the stance against corruption in ticket sales, sahing that if any scalping or lack of transparency was detected, those responsible would not be spared. “We are serious about eliminating scalping and any unfair practices in the system,” he added.

On the issue of online ticketing, he revealed that Shohoz.com, the company responsible for ticket sales, has been directed to address various ongoing issues. Despite the widespread problem of online tickets being unavailable while tickets are found at inflated prices on the black market, he assured that steps were being taken to address the root cause. “The government may be criticized for not acting, but resolving these issues will take time. Over the past two and a half months, we have been working to get to the bottom of these problems,” he said.

Further improvements in the online system are in progress, with instructions issued to ensure that customers can access alternative options via the Shohoz app. A high-level committee has been formed to oversee these changes and ensure their successful implementation.

In response to concerns about trains departing late, Adviser Fouzul affirmed that the government is taking punctuality very seriously. “Passengers often face difficulties if they miss their trains due to delays. We have given clear instructions to the relevant authorities, though sometimes incidents such as line clearance issues or accidents may cause delays,” he said. He added that railway officials had been urged to act more responsibly in addressing these challenges to ensure smoother operations.