Gas crisis in industries as supply increased in power sector

The demand for electricity is at its highest during summer. When production of electricity cannot meet the demand, there has to be power load shedding. The government this time, however, has been trying to limit the load shedding.

So, the electricity generation has been increased to keep the supply of electricity uninterrupted. To maintain this production, the supply of gas has been increased in the electricity sector, cutting down on the supply of that to the industrial and residential sectors.

Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) sources say that the daily demand of gas in the country stands at 3.8 billion (380 crore) cubic feet. The demand can somewhat be met when there’s a supply of 3 billion (300 crore) cubic feet. Then the situation is managed by rationing (by reducing the supply in one sector and increasing in another).

At present there is a supply of 2.7 billion (270 crore) cubic feet. Of that, 1.05 billion (105 crore) cubic feet is being supplied to the power plants.

The power sector is now considered with highest priority. As a result, the gas crisis has widened for the residential and industrial clients.