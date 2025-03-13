System loss increases waste of gas

The waste of gas has increased due to system loss caused by illegal connection, use of gas more than the approved limit and leakage in gas pipelines when the country has been importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) at higher prices to meet the rising demand.

Experts blamed weak management and lack of capacity in gas transmission and distribution for this situation.

According to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), system loss caused a waste of 1.37 billion cubic metres of gas in January. This resulted in a loss of Tk 108.70 billion as Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) spends Tk 79.34 per cubic metre of LNG gas in import and distribution purposes.

According to people concerned, system loss of gas reached 2.64 billion cubic metres in the 2022-23 fiscal and 2.39 billion cubic metres in the 2023-24 fiscal, but it is likely to exceed 3 billion cubic metres in the current fiscal.