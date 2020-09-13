Mia Seppo, Miller hail first verdict against death in police custody

The UN resident coordinator in Dhaka Mia Seppo and US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller have appreciated the first sentencing under Bangladesh Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act.
“Historic and significant verdict with first sentencing under Bangladesh Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act,” ambassador Miller tweeted.
In the tweet, he mentioned that accountability for all persons is critical to any rule of law system.
“Join UN in calling for end to torture, extrajudicial killings, and disappearances,” said ambassador Miller.
UN resident coordinator in Dhaka Mia Seppo on Thursday tweeted saying significant first case under the act which should pave the way for other victims and their families to access justice, and for further reforms to eradicate torture, extrajudicial killings and disappearances.
In the first verdict under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, a Dhaka court on Wednesday sentenced three policemen to life term imprisonment and two police informants to seven years’ jail in a case filed over the custodial death of Ishtiaque Hossain Jonny in 2014.
The convicts are former sub-inspector Jahidur Rahman, former assistant sub-inspectors Qamruzzaman Mintu and Rashedul Islam of of Pallabi Police Station and their informers Md Sumon and Md Russell.
Metropolitan sessions judge’s court judge KM Emrul Kayesh passed the order.
The court also fined each of the three cops Tk 100,000, in default, to suffer six-month more jail.