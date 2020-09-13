Mia Seppo, Miller hail first verdict against death in police custody

The UN resident coordinator in Dhaka Mia Seppo and US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller have appreciated the first sentencing under Bangladesh Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act.

“Historic and significant verdict with first sentencing under Bangladesh Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act,” ambassador Miller tweeted.

In the tweet, he mentioned that accountability for all persons is critical to any rule of law system.

“Join UN in calling for end to torture, extrajudicial killings, and disappearances,” said ambassador Miller.

UN resident coordinator in Dhaka Mia Seppo on Thursday tweeted saying significant first case under the act which should pave the way for other victims and their families to access justice, and for further reforms to eradicate torture, extrajudicial killings and disappearances.