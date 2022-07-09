Microbus still on the road after 24 hours

Upon arriving at capital’s Kalyanpur bus counter on Friday morning, Mayisha Mahzabin, a student of Dhaka University, learnt that her bus scheduled for 11.00 am has been delayed for 12 hours.

After 12 hours, she went to the counter again and found that the bus has not reached the counter yet. She cancelled the bus ticket and hired a microbus, along with 10 other people.

When contacted over the phone at 8.20am on Saturday morning, Mayisha said, from 3.30am to 8.15am in the morning their microbus stood still at one spot in Tangail.