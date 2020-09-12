Migrant workers are heroes, not villains

Millions of people now solvent due to remittance

Expatriates sent about two billion dollars on an average in June-July amid the devastating coronavirus outbreak. They sent over 18 billion dollars in 2019. In the previous year the amount was about 16 billion dollars. Not only the families of expatriates are benefited from this money but also the foreign exchange reserve has been boosted. The contribution of the expatriates’ money to the national income is 6 per cent. Around 40 to 50 million people are directly benefited by the income of the expatriates.

Thousands of families depend on the money of the expatriates every month. They will lose all comforts once they cannot receive this money. In a study, it is found that the main source of income of the 57 per cent of such families is the man working abroad.

The government is able to show these families solvent in official documents due to the hard labour of the men of these families. What are we doing for them? What is our long term plan for them?

In this regard, the example of India and Pakistan is noteworthy. Both are our competitors in the job market of Middle East. India observes Expatriates’ Day every year to inspire and encourage the expatriates. They are very attentive in coordinating the activities of their embassies regarding the problems and crises of expatriates in different countries. The country is very serious to raise their existing inflow remittance to over 80 billion. The target of India is not only to earn dollars, they also want to use their expats to increase global influence.

Imran Khan of Pakistan keeps special watch on this sector. They have stood by the unemployed people by launching job portals online to provide various kinds of assistance, including finding jobs during the coronavirus outbreak. Another pledge of Imran Khan is to bring expatriates under the voting system. The voice of expatriates will be stronger in politics if they are brought under the votting system.

It is necessary to increase the participation of expatriates in politics to place their issues of interest to the elected representatives. For this, voting rights is a good alternative. This is a demand of the expatriate Bangladeshis.