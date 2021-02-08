Migrant workers restart from zero

More than 450,000 migrant workers have returned home empty-handed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A large portion of them are spending a hard without any income. A few of them, though, have started life afresh, availing public and private loans. They are earning from fisheries, livestock farming, grocery and fruit shops and running ride-sharing businesses with their motorbikes.

Prothom Alo contacted returnee migrant workers from data provided by the Probashi Kallyan Bank and non-government organisations. During discussions with them, they expressed this spark of hope about restarting their careers.

The expatriates say that they were forced to return to the country after losing their jobs due to the pandemic. Some of them came on vacation, but could not return to their workplaces. All of a sudden darkness descended on their lives. The loans from the Probashi Kallyan Bank are giving them hope of a new life. Some of them got the back from BRAC to restart.

Kamaluddin has opened a grocery shop in Ranihati Bazar of Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district. He was forced to return from Qatar after losing his job due to the pandemic situation. He has started a new life after getting a loan of Tk 200,000 from the Probashi Kallyan Bank in December. He is earning around Tk 25,000 per month now-a-days. His shop is selling at Tk 8,000 to 9,000 per day. Unless he gets a very good offer, he will not consider going abroad anymore.