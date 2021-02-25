Migrant workers: They return either dead or empty-handed

On Wednesday morning, a special flight brought 148 migrant workers back home from Libya.

Among the returnees, seven were dead. The deceased had died of ailments, mostly due to poor living conditions in the host country.

Haradhan Chandra was among the migrants who tried his luck by doing agriculture in the war-torn African country. Five years ago, the man from Noakhali district, arrived in Libya after spending Tk 500,000. Later he had to count Tk 1.3 million more to be relieved from the brokers’ trap. To arrange the money, he had to sell ornaments belonging to his wife and daughter.

His luck didn’t favour. The migrant worker’s life turned so terrible that he could hardly manage the medical expenses for treating his kidney failure.

Haradhan’s son Benu Nama Das said, “My father was scheduled to return to Bangladesh this month. He has returned, but not alive.”

Tania Begum from Raipur, Narsinghdi, Abdul Kuddus from Nawabganj of Dhaka, Shah Alam from Jhikargacha of Jeshore and Phul Miah from Chandipur of Gaibandha were among the deceased.