Migrants face uncertainty as Saudi re-entry visa, iqama deadline ends today

Sources at the visa processing agency and the Bangladesh embassy in Saudi Arabia said the deadline of the validity of expired iqama and re-entry visas has not been extended.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Riyadh said all the migrants have to take exit, re-entry visas while going on leave. The visa remains valid till the leave period. So the migrants have to return within a stipulated time. But the deadline of visas increases if the kafeel extends the leave period.

Thousands of Bangladeshis were stranded due to the coronavirus. For these migrants, at least 50,000 kafeels have to apply. So on behalf of the kafeels, the Saudi government extended the deadline of visas till 30 September.

Migrants said all the kafeels are not honest. There are different types of fees for iqama. Many migrants have to pay Tk 100,000-120,000 for iqama of one year. That is why kafeels would not be interested to extend the validity of iqamas in absence of the workers.

Regarding the matter, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said the Saudi government said they will increase the validity of iqamas.

But the migrants have to contact the kafeels to extend the period of leave. In this regard, the Saudi government has nothing to do, Momen added.