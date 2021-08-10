Military chopper takes vaccines to remote Rangamati hills

A helicopter of the Bangladesh Air Force took off for Bilaichhari, one of the remotest parts of the Chattogram hills, on Tuesday morning from the Rangamati air base with vaccines and healthcare staff, reports UNB.

Upazila health and family planning officer Rashmi Chakma confirmed the matter.

Although the mass vaccination drive of the government started on 7 August, the Rangamati health department struggled to take the benefits of the drive to this remote place.