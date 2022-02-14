Minority communities want their representative in EC

Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has demanded the inclusion of a capable and acceptable representative of religious and ethnic minority communities in the formation of the new election commission.

The council placed its demand to president Abdul Hamid and the search committee, tasked with suggesting names for the formation of the next election commission. The council also sent a letter to the search committee on 12 February on the matter.

The new election commission will be formed soon as the tenure of current one will expire on 14 February.