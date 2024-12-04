Ousted Sheikh Hasina destroyed everything: Yunus tells Nikkei Asia

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has said the previous regime led by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina "destroyed everything," as he pledged to hold general elections only after ushering in constitutional and judicial reforms, including an electoral overhaul.

He said this in an exclusive interview with Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia on Saturday last as the interview was published on its website on Monday.

"We need comprehensive reforms in the economy, governance, bureaucracy and judiciary [before holding elections]," the chief adviser said.

Bangladesh's interim government has established several commissions to promote reforms in areas such as the electoral system, constitution and judiciary, Nikkei report quoted him as saying.

Prof Yunus said the government would implement full-scale reforms after receiving recommendations from those commissions by January.

He said, "Implementing these reforms will take time, as we are essentially building a 'new Bangladesh' from scratch."

Asked if he would run in the election, he rejected the idea, saying, "No, I'm not a politician. I've always stayed away from politics."

"Individuals who uphold principles, follow rules and procedures, and are free from corruption" should stand for election”, he added.

Prof Yunus said, "The country's governance structure has been completely destroyed during Hasina's 15-year rule, and a huge task has fallen on us to rebuild it by restoring democracy, economic stability and public trust".

"Under her rule, democratic principles were entirely disregarded. She orchestrated sham elections with no voter participation for three consecutive terms, declaring herself and her party the winners unopposed ... and operated as a fascist ruler," he added.