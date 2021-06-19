'Missing' persons say nothing upon return

On 16 April 2014, businessman Abu Bakr Siddique, the husband Rizwana Hasan, of the chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), was abducted from the Dhaka-Narayanganj link road. After 34 hours he was dropped off, by unidentified persons, in a blindfolded state in Mirpur. His abductors even tucked 300 taka into his pocket. He untied his blindfold and took a rickshaw to Mirpur No 10 and then took a CNG-run autorickshaw to Dhanmondi. He was stopped at the police checkpost at the corner of staff quarters next to the Kalabagan playing grounds. When he identified himself, he was taken to the police station.

Abu Bakr Siddique's wife Rizwana Hasan filed a case at the Fatulla police station regarding his abduction. No progress has been made in the case.

Convenor of Nagorik Oikya, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, was picked up by plainclothesmen at the early hour of 3:30am on 23 February 2015 from a relative's house in Banani, alleged his wife Meher Nigar. The police at the time denied the allegation. Then he was shown to have been arrested from in front of Star Kabab in Dhanmondi, 21 hours after he went missing.

BNP leader Salauddin Ahmed was found in Shillong of Meghalaya, India, 62 days after he went missing on 10 March 2015 from a house in Uttara. He phoned his wife Hasina Khan on 12 May from the Meghalaya Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital. Quoting Indian police, it was said that the police had nabbed him while he was wandering around the Gold Green area in Meghalaya. He was supposedly seemed to be abnormal at the time.

Salahuddin told journalists that he had not gone to India on his own accord. He was taken there by those who had abducted him. He was unwilling to saying anything further.

Tanveer Ahmed had spoken in interviews with the media as an IT expert after the Bangladesh Bank reserve fund heist. In the early hours of 16 March 2016 he went missing. Five days later, the police found him walking down Airport Road in an agitated state and took him home.

Humman Quader Chowdhury, son of Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury, went missing from the court area in Old Dhaka on 4 August 2017. He returned home after being detained for seven months in an unknown place.

Cumilla Medical College Hospital physician Iqbal Mahmud on 15 October 2016 went missing on 15 October 2016 from Science Laboratory in the capital city. Pabna Medical College student Tanvir Ahmed went missing on 10 November while on his way from Rangpur to Pabna. Tanvir's friend and student of the same medical college on 1 December, Zakir Hossain, went missing from the Pabna College campus and Mehdi Hasan, a young job seeker from Barishal, from Banani. On 6 December badminton player Rakibul Islam Rabi went missing from Lakshmipur. They all returned later.

Physician Iqbal Mahmud’s father Nurul Alam, Pabna Medical College Hospital’s two students’ fathers Surujjaman and Nurul Alam Sarker said they are happy to get their sons back. They do not want to file any complaint.

University teacher Mobasshar Hasan, book publisher Tanvir Yasin Karim, journalist Utpal Das, Kalyan Party’s secretary-general Aminur Rahman, IFIC Bank’s official Shamim Ahmed and businessman Aniruddha Roy had disappeared too. Mobasshar, upon his return, did not speak anything about the days of his disappearance. This university teacher is now teaching at a foreign university.

According to Hong Kong-based Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) and local human rights organisation Odhikar, a total of 395 people disappeared from 2009 to November 2017.

Ain O Shalish Kendra estimates a bigger figure of mysteriously missing people.

In many cases, the relatives of the missing persons alleged that law enforcers were involved in those incidents of enforced disappearance.

Some incidents of disappearance and murder have been carried out in exchange for money. Seven murder in Narayanganj is one such example.

The government has many times denied the incidents of disappearance. The home minister on several occasions said there is nothing called enforced disappearance. Many accused people went into hiding and their family members brand the incidents as disappearance.