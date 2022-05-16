Missing tourist’s body recovered after two days from Moheshkhali Channel

Police recovered the body of a tourist from Moheshkhali Channel on Sunday after he went missing two days ago from Cox’s Bazar sea beach while bathing.

The tourist was identified as Saidul Islam Jahir,18, son of Abdur Rahman from Lohagara area in Chattogram, by his brother Jamir, said Abdul Hai, Officer-in-Charge of Moheshkhali police station.

On Friday morning with his four friends Jahir reached Cox’s Bazar and he went missing as they were taking a bath in the sea at Sugandha point of the beach.