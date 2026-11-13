Cyber Security Act draft revised again: What are the new provisions?

The new draft amendment to the Cyber Security Act proposes reducing the penalties for defamation, spreading rumors, and disinformation. Some definitions have also been changed. However, provisions to classify these issues as criminal offenses remain in place. Experts fear that merely reducing penalties will not eliminate the risk of curbing freedom of expression and misuse of the law.

The draft was published on the ICT Division’s website on Wednesday. Public opinion is sought on it by the 25th of this month.

According to the new draft, the maximum penalty for spreading rumors and disinformation is proposed to be reduced from 10 years to 5 years of imprisonment, and the fine from 4 million to 1 million taka. The maximum penalty for defamation is suggested to be reduced from five years to two years of imprisonment, and the fine from Tk 2 million to Tk 500,000.

The new draft also proposes some protective measures for registered media. It includes a provision requiring tribunal approval before arresting anyone due to news, opinions, pictures, or cartoons published in these media. However, there remain questions regarding the power to search, seize digital equipment, and arrest without a warrant.