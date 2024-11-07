Govt decides to repeal controversial cyber security act 

The advisers have been talking about potential amendments to the controversial law for the last few days. On 3 October, law adviser Asif Nazrul asserted that the act must be repealed and the government will work in this regard.

“Ultimately, it will be repealed. When a new law is introduced, its basic approach will be ensuring cyber security and the citizens’ safety,” he added. Meanwhile, information and broadcasting adviser Nahid Islam revealed that the law is being abrogated within the current week.