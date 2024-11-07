Advisory council meeting
Govt decides to repeal controversial cyber security act
The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has decided in-principle to repeal the controversial cyber security act.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the advisory council at the chief adviser’s office in the capital’s Tejgaon area on Thursday, said environment, forest, and climate change affairs adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.
The advisers have been talking about potential amendments to the controversial law for the last few days. On 3 October, law adviser Asif Nazrul asserted that the act must be repealed and the government will work in this regard.
“Ultimately, it will be repealed. When a new law is introduced, its basic approach will be ensuring cyber security and the citizens’ safety,” he added. Meanwhile, information and broadcasting adviser Nahid Islam revealed that the law is being abrogated within the current week.
The Awami League government enacted the cyber security act last year, replacing another notorious law called the digital security act. It drew widespread objections from different quarters, including journalists, and triggered massive controversies.
The interim government is now going to repeal the act. Earlier, it decided to withdraw speech offence-related cases filed under the cyber security act, and declared an immediate release for arrestees under the act.