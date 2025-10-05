Daycare, Tottho Apa, Joyeeta: Employees in uncertainty as projects expire

For working mother Tanjila Mostafiz, finding a place for her nearly two-year-old child at the government-run daycare centre inside the National Library building in Agargaon was a relief after much searching. It offered safety, affordability and proximity to home. But that comfort is now fading.

The daycare was launched under the Department of Women Affairs’ project “Establishment of 20 Daycare Centres.” Currently, around 550 parents’ applications are on the waiting list for a seat. However, the project officially expired on 30 June, and although the centres remain open, the staff have not received their salaries since.

“My child feels comfortable here,” said Tanjila. “It’s safe and affordable. Private centres are too expensive. If this one shuts down, I don’t know where to leave my child.”